Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Malaysia: Elections Cap Year of Upheaval

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image A woman casts her vote at a polling station for the 15th general election, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, November 19, 2022. © 2022 Afif Abd Halim/NurPhoto via AP (Jakarta) – Malaysia’s November 2022 general elections followed a year of repression, abuses against vulnerable groups, and political instability, Human Rights Watch said today in its World Report 2023. Under then-Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, the authorities aggressively cracked down on free speech and peaceful protests, and increased discrimination and harassment of refugees, migrants, and lesbian, gay, bisexual,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Maldives: Backsliding on Law Reform, Free Speech
~ Vietnam: Crackdown Extends to Activist Groups
~ Australia: Rights Failings Tarnish Regional Credibility
~ South Korea: Mixed Progress on Rights
~ Singapore: Execution Spree Raises Rights Concerns
~ Indonesia: New Criminal Code Assaults Rights
~ Africa: Conflicts, Violence Threaten Rights
~ Cambodia: Rights Crackdown Intensifies
~ Americas: Address Poverty, Corruption, Insecurity
~ Iran: Brute Force Used in Crackdown on Dissent
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter