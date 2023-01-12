Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Australia: Rights Failings Tarnish Regional Credibility

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Indigenous people take part in an "Invasion Day" protest on Australia Day in Sydney on January 26, 2022. © 2022 STEVEN SAPHORE/AFP via Getty Images (Jakarta) – The Australian government’s failure to uphold the rights of First Nations people and asylum seekers harms the government’s credibility to promote human rights in the region, Human Rights Watch said today in its World Report 2023. Similarly, the government’s continued support for fossil fuel expansion undermines its international standing on climate justice. “The Australian government should recognize that its…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
More
