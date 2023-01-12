Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Cambodia: Rights Crackdown Intensifies

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Naga World casino workers hold posters and banners during a rally in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, January 4, 2022. © 2022 AP Photo/Heng Sinith (Jakarta) – Cambodia’s longtime prime minister, Hun Sen, used ostensible public health measures to further clamp down on the dwindling civic freedoms in the country in 2022, Human Rights Watch said today in its World Report 2023. The authorities targeted dozens of union leaders, activists, and opposition politicians and members for harassment, arbitrary arrest, and prosecution. “Prime Minister Hun Sen left no stone unturned in his efforts…


© Human Rights Watch -
More
