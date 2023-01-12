Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iran: Brute Force Used in Crackdown on Dissent

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Iranians protests the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was detained by the morality police, in Tehran, October 1, 2022. © 2022 AP Photo/Middle East Images (Beirut) – Iranian authorities used excessive and lethal force in their clampdown on nationwide protests that broke out in September 2022, Human Rights Watch said today in its World Report 2023. The government imprisoned hundreds of activists on dubious charges, and issued death sentences in grossly unfair trials. The death on September 16 of Mahsa (Jina) Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman from Sanandaj…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Maldives: Backsliding on Law Reform, Free Speech
~ Malaysia: Elections Cap Year of Upheaval
~ Vietnam: Crackdown Extends to Activist Groups
~ Australia: Rights Failings Tarnish Regional Credibility
~ South Korea: Mixed Progress on Rights
~ Singapore: Execution Spree Raises Rights Concerns
~ Indonesia: New Criminal Code Assaults Rights
~ Africa: Conflicts, Violence Threaten Rights
~ Cambodia: Rights Crackdown Intensifies
~ Americas: Address Poverty, Corruption, Insecurity
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter