Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Turkey: Tightened Control in Election Run-Up

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Opposition members of parliament hold up placards protesting the Erdoğan government’s proposed law to criminalize disinformation and tighten control over social media as an attempt to increase censorship in the run up to 2023 elections; October 11, 2022. © 2022 AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici (Istanbul) - Turkey’s government has increased its censorship powers and targeted perceived critics and opponents with bogus criminal proceedings and prison sentences in advance of 2023 presidential and parliamentary elections, Human Rights Watch said today in its World Report 2023. On…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Maldives: Backsliding on Law Reform, Free Speech
~ Malaysia: Elections Cap Year of Upheaval
~ Vietnam: Crackdown Extends to Activist Groups
~ Australia: Rights Failings Tarnish Regional Credibility
~ South Korea: Mixed Progress on Rights
~ Singapore: Execution Spree Raises Rights Concerns
~ Indonesia: New Criminal Code Assaults Rights
~ Africa: Conflicts, Violence Threaten Rights
~ Cambodia: Rights Crackdown Intensifies
~ Americas: Address Poverty, Corruption, Insecurity
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter