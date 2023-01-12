Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Belarus: Zone of Repression

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Protesters display broken paper prison bars representing the Belarusian population in prisons and the lack of freedom in Belarus, in Krakow, Poland on August 9, 2022. © 2022 Artur Widak/NurPhoto via AP (Berlin, January 12, 2023) – Belarusian authorities further escalated their crackdown on dissenting voices and doubled down on eviscerating the vestiges of civil society during 2022, Human Rights Watch said today in its World Report 2023. Belarusian authorities have prosecuted human rights defenders, journalists, lawyers, opposition politicians, trade union representatives,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
