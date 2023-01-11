Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We're hiring: Podcast producer

By Scott White, CEO | Editor-in-Chief, The Conversation Canada
Don’t Call Me Resilient, The Conversation Canada’s podcast on race and racism, is seeking a Producer to help develop and deliver compelling, weekly, news-driven stories to our audience. We are looking for someone with global perspectives and insights who is able to apply a critical race lens to what’s happening in the news, both in Canada and around the world.

The successful candidate will be responsible for pitching story ideas and angles for our weekly podcast — and for chasing the academic and other guests you can hear best bringing that episode to life.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
