Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iran: Young man at grave risk of execution in connection with protests amid ‘killing spree’

By Amnesty International
The Iranian authorities must immediately halt all executions of people sentenced to death in relation to nationwide protests, Amnesty International said today, condemning the arbitrary executions of Mohammad Mehdi Karami and Seyed Mohammad Hosseini on 7 January and warning that Mohammad Ghobadlou and others risk the same fate. On 2 January, the Supreme Court upheld […] The post Iran: Young man at grave risk of execution in connection with protests amid ‘killing spree’ appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
