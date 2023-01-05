Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Kuwait: Bidun activist blocked from entering country to visit family

By Amnesty International
Responding to the news that Mona Kareem, an academic from Kuwait’s stateless Bidun community who has criticized the government’s treatment of the Bidun, was denied entry to Kuwait on the night of 3-4 January when she tried to visit her family there, Amna Guellali, Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director for the Middle East and North […] The post Kuwait: Bidun activist blocked from entering country to visit family appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
