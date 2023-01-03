Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Wind turbines are already skyscraper-sized – is there any limit to how big they will get?

By Simon Hogg, Executive Director of the Durham Energy Institute, Durham University
In 2023, some 100 miles off the coast of north-east England, the world’s largest wind turbines will start generating electricity. This first phase of the Dogger Bank offshore wind farm development uses General Electric’s Haliade X, a turbine that stands more than a quarter of a kilometre high from the surface of the sea to the highest point of the blade tip.

If you placed one in London, it would be the third-tallest structure in the city, taller than One Canada Square…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
