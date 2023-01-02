Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pelé was ensnared by 'Brazilian-style racism' but stood firm as dictatorship tried to keep him playing

By José Paulo Florenzano, Professor of Social Sciences, Pontifical Catholic University of São Paulo
Share this article
As arguably the greatest soccer player of all time is laid to rest, Prof José Paulo Florenzano of the Pontifical Catholic University of São Paulo considers Pelé’s incredible legacy off the field. This article was originally written in Portuguese.

Pelé occupies a central, albeit problematic, place in the construction and affirmation of Brazil’s national identity. His role in helping forge the identity of modern Brazil has roots in helping the country win the World Cup in Sweden in 1958 and in the global…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Green streets: why protecting urban parks and bush is vital as our cities grow and become denser
~ The rich history of our love affair with luxury
~ What makes kids want to drop out of sport, and how should parents respond?
~ Discovering the 'honeypot': the surprising way restricting immigration can turn out to hurt the working poor
~ Why do people tailgate? A psychologist explains what's behind this common (and annoying) driving habit
~ MMP in New Zealand turns 30 at this year’s election – a work in progress, but still a birthday worth celebrating
~ When we swim in the ocean, we enter another animal's home. Here's how to keep us all safe
~ Melodramatic potboilers, worthy classics and DIY escapism: a brief history of the beach read
~ Just over 1 in 4 members of Congress in 2023 will be women – at this rate, it will take 118 years until there is gender parity
~ What’s Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki’s next move after a dubious truce?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter