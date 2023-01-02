Student and teacher involvement in reforming schooling matters — how Montréal schools are tackling this
By Aron Rosenberg, PhD Candidate, Department of Integrated Studies in Education, McGill University
Lisa Starr, Associate Professor, Department of Integrated Studies, Faculty of Education, McGill University
A schooling reform project is taking lessons from innovative high schools and educators in New Zealand, Southern California and Canada to make schooling more relevant for students today.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, January 2nd 2023