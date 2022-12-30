Tolerance.ca
France's institutional fear of multilingualism: An interview with language activist Michel Feltin-Palas

By Filip Noubel
France has always been a multilingual country, but central state institutions are reluctant to embrace this historical and cultural heritage, explains French journalist and language diversity activist Michel Feltin-Palas.


