Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trinidad & Tobago's calypsonian Black Stalin, the quintessential ‘Caribbean Man,’ dies at 81

By Janine Mendes-Franco
Share this article
A fiercely independent thinker and lyricist, throughout his long and vibrant career Stalin always managed to put a highly original, intelligent spin on the issues of the day.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Open banking is coming to New Zealand – here’s what we can learn from countries already doing it
~ 'I had it first!' 4 steps to help children solve their own arguments
~ The history and mystery of Tangram, the children's puzzle game that harbours a mathematical paradox or two
~ What risks could pet hamsters and gerbils pose in Australia?
~ India's 'untouchable' women face discrimination even in schemes meant to help them
~ All the cinema (and sequels) we have to look forward to in 2023
~ I've indulged over the holidays. If I'm healthy the rest of the time, does it matter?
~ In defence of the 1970s, the 'decade that taste forgot'
~ Nigeria insecurity: 2022 was a bad year and points to need for major reforms
~ Skiing in the Alps faces a bleak future thanks to climate change
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter