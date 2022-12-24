Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Zambia: Amnesty International welcomes the abolishment of the death penalty

By Amnesty International
Responding to an announcement by Zambia’s President Hakainde Hichilema on Friday 23 December 2022, that he had assented to a law banning the death penalty and the offence of criminal defamation of the president, Tigere Chagutah Amnesty International’s Regional Director for East and Southern Africa said: “Amnesty International welcomes the announcement by President Hichilema that […] The post Zambia: Amnesty International welcomes the abolishment of the death penalty appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
