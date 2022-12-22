Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Zimbabwe: Activists arrested on Unity Day must be urgently released

By Amnesty International
Share this article
Responding to the news that security forces today arrested three activists in Bulawayo at a Unity Day memorial held to remember the victims of the Gukurahundi massacres, Flavia Mwangovya, Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director for East and Southern Africa, said: “It is disgraceful that Thamsanqa Ncube, Melusi Nyathi and Samkeliso Tshuma were arrested on Unity […] The post Zimbabwe: Activists arrested on Unity Day must be urgently released appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How equity, diversity and inclusion policies are becoming a tool for capitalism
~ Chronic pain: An invisible disease whose sufferers are unfairly stigmatized
~ Helping male victims of domestic abuse can benefit society as a whole
~ Ukraine recap: Putin's trip to Minsk fuels fears of a bleak and bloody new year
~ Friday essay: 1 in 25 Australians have been estranged from their families. True stories about this can make people feel less alone
~ 10 times this year the Webb telescope blew us away with new images of our stunning universe
~ Repeated head injury may cause degenerative brain disease for people who play sport – juniors and amateurs included
~ Palm kernel product imported for use on dairy farms may actually be harmful to cows
~ The lie of aqua nullius, ‘nobody’s water', prevails in Australia. Indigenous water reserves are not enough to deliver justice
~ Already under fire politically, Three Waters is also threatened by NZ's critical shortage of skilled engineers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter