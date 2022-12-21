Tolerance.ca
Israel/OPT: A perfect storm of apartheid policies led to Salah Hammouri’s deportation

By Amnesty International
Israel’s unlawful deportation of French-Palestinian human rights defender Salah Hammouri is a war crime, made possible by a network of laws and policies designed to maintain apartheid over Palestinians, Amnesty International said today. Israeli authorities deported Salah Hammouri, a lawyer and field researcher who works for Addameer, a legal aid and prisoners’ rights NGO, to […] The post Israel/OPT: A perfect storm of apartheid policies led to Salah Hammouri’s deportation appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
