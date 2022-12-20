Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

For Australia to lead the way on green hydrogen, first we must find enough water

By Rebecca Lester, Professor, Aquatic Ecology and Director, Centre for Regional and Rural Futures, Deakin University
David Downie, Strategic Adviser, Regional Development, Deakin University
Don Gunasekera, Research Fellow, Centre for Supply Chain and Logistics, Deakin University
Wendy Timms, Professor of Environmental Engineering, Deakin University
Australia’s emerging green hydrogen industry requires a secure supply of high-quality water. Competing demands for this scarce resource mean careful planning is needed to meet all water users’ needs.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
