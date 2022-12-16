Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Medieval great halls were at the heart of the festive season – here the community kept warm by staying together

By Giles Gasper, Professor in High Medieval History, Durham University
Share this article
The great hall is one of the most enduring images from the middle ages – and with good reason. Surviving written sources as well as archaeological and architectural analysis all attest to the importance of the hall within manor houses, castles and palaces during festive periods.

Taking mostly English examples, it’s clear that the social dynamics of a great hall were all-important to its role. But the warmth of the hall is also mentioned frequently.

A story from Bede’s Ecclesiastical…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Festive bulge: scientists offer advice on how to beat overeating
~ Land is a heated issue in South Africa – the print media are presenting only one side of the story
~ Bad hangovers? Why genetics, personality and coping mechanisms can make a difference
~ World Cup 2022: how a mid-season tournament could affect players psychologically
~ How pink became fashion's colour of controversy: a brief history
~ How wildlife in ponds has evolved to survive frozen water – and how you can help more animals stay alive
~ Iran: dissent by public figures has amplified the protest across the country – and the world
~ Why Wellcome closed its Medicine Man exhibition – and others should follow suit
~ Saudi Arabia: Ethiopian migrants forcibly returned after detention in abhorrent conditions
~ Data privacy rights advance in Tanzania under new law, but obstacles remain
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter