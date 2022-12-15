Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Syria: Repatriations Lag for Foreigners with Alleged ISIS Ties

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
(New York) – More than 42,400 foreigners accused of Islamic State (ISIS) links remain abandoned by their countries in camps and prisons in northeast Syria despite increased repatriations of women and children in recent months, Human Rights Watch said today. Kurdish-led authorities are holding the detainees, most of them children, along with 23,200 Syrians in life-threatening conditions. Recent Turkish air and artillery strikes have compounded the danger. But even before Turkey’s attacks, at least 42 people had been killed during 2022 in al-Hol, the largest camp, some by ISIS loyalists. Hundreds…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Many Kenyans have embraced vigilante cops – an ineffective police force is to blame
~ ANC in crisis: South Africa's governing party is fighting to stay relevant - 5 essential reads
~ Looking to work in a bank? Better hide those tattoos and piercings
~ ‘Qatargate’ Highlights Need to Reassess EU-Gulf Relations
~ Poland: Rule of Law Erosion Harms Women, LGBT People
~ Dutch Apology on Slavery Only First Step
~ Testing the stress levels of rescued koalas allows us to tweak their care so more survive in the wild
~ Qatar: Nepali civil society groups denounce FIFA’s continued dismissal of migrant workers’ compensation claims
~ Andorra: Defamation charge against activist facing trial for speaking out about women’s rights must be dropped
~ Sierra Leone: No diamond is worth the life of a community
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter