Human Rights Observatory

Qatar: Nepali civil society groups denounce FIFA’s continued dismissal of migrant workers’ compensation claims

By Amnesty International
More than three dozen Nepali civil society organizations have today published an open letter to FIFA President Gianni Infantino calling on him to “stop looking the other way” while migrant workers are denied compensation after having suffered abuses in Qatar. The organizations have also displayed their message on billboards across Kathmandu, including at Tribhuvan International […] The post Qatar: Nepali civil society groups denounce FIFA’s continued dismissal of migrant workers’ compensation claims appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
