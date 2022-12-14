Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kenya: Meta sued for 1.6 billion USD for fueling Ethiopia ethnic violence

By Amnesty International
Meta must reform its business practices to ensure Facebook’s algorithms do not amplify hatred and fuel ethnic conflict, Amnesty International said today in the wake of a landmark legal action against Meta submitted in Kenya’s High Court. The legal action claims that Meta promoted speech that led to ethnic violence and killings in Ethiopia by […] The post Kenya: Meta sued for 1.6 billion USD for fueling Ethiopia ethnic violence appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
