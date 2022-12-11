Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Delgamuukw 25 years on: How Canada has undermined the landmark decision on Indigenous land rights

By Shiri Pasternak, Assistant Professor of Criminology, Toronto Metropolitan University
Share this article
This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Supreme Court of Canada’s Delgamuukw case on Aboriginal title. In 1997, the Wet’suwet’en and Gitxsan Nations brought the watershed case before the Supreme Court, yet a countrywide battle remains over implementation of the Delgamuukw decision involving all First nations.

The Nations sought a declaration of ownership and jurisdiction over their lands. The Supreme Court agreed that Indigenous Peoples held a unique property right to…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Morocco at the World Cup: 6 driving forces behind a history-making win
~ 'Polycrisis' may be a buzzword, but it could help us tackle the world's woes
~ Beyond vaccine hesitancy: Understanding systemic barriers to getting vaccinated
~ What do workers want? 5 key takeaways from the first citizens’ assembly on workplace democracy
~ NFTs in the art world: A revolution or ripoff?
~ A Caribbean debrief of COP27 that goes beyond the historic loss and damage fund
~ Durban coastline: sewage polluted beaches pose threat to holiday makers and the environment
~ When did humans first start to speak? How language evolved in Africa
~ In defense of whom? Protesting Jordan’s perpetual state of emergency
~ Australia announces 'Magnitsky' sanctions against targets in Russia and Iran. What are they and will they work?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter