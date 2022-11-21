Tolerance.ca
Government debt won't necessarily burden future generations – but austerity will

By Nicola Mulkeen, Lecturer in Political Philosophy, Newcastle University
In his autumn budget statement, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said that the Conservatives don’t leave debts for the next generation. As such, he vowed to halve government borrowing over the next five years.

This promise is key to the government’s justification for austerity, spending cuts and other unpopular policies. Hunt is appealing to the commonly held idea that high levels of national debt unfairly burden…The Conversation


© The Conversation
