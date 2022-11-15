Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kuwait: Authorities must halt imminent execution of seven prisoners

By Amnesty International
Share this article
Responding to the news that Kuwait plans to execute seven prisoners tomorrow after a five-year hiatus in executions, Amna Guellali, Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa, said: “The Kuwaiti authorities must immediately halt these executions. The death penalty is a violation of the right to life and the ultimate cruel, […] The post Kuwait: Authorities must halt imminent execution of seven prisoners appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Iran: Thousands held for peacefully protesting must be released
~ Sport-induced traumatic brain injury: families reveal the 'hell' of living with the condition
~ Earbuds: can they be used as hearing aids?
~ Global population hits 8 billion, but per-capita consumption is still the main problem
~ Why the discovery of Cleopatra's tomb would rewrite history
~ How Canada plans to break records with its new refugee targets
~ COP27: how King Charles has demonstrated his commitment to the environment from afar
~ Africa has vast gas reserves – here’s how to stop them adding to climate change
~ Regulations can burden small businesses but our research shows they can also help them grow
~ Stirling prize: why Cambridge's Magdalene library was named the UK's best new building
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter