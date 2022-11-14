Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Somalia: Human rights chief decries steep rise in civilian casualties

Share this article
A steep rise in civilian casualties across Somalia, largely at the hands of Al-Shabaab militants, has exacerbated an already grim human rights and humanitarian situation there, said the UN human rights chief on Monday.]]>


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ COP27: Governments Should Reject Weak Carbon Market Rules
~ 8 billion people: why trying to control the population is often futile – and harmful
~ Just Stop Oil: journalist arrests show how the demonisation of protest threatens us all
~ Elon Musk: how being autistic may make him think differently
~ Honeybee lifespan could be half what it was 50 years ago – new study
~ Moving back home doesn't mean you've failed in life –- here's why
~ Crypto: what could more regulation mean for the future of digital currencies?
~ Why COP27 should be the last of these pointless corporate love-ins
~ Unregulated 'innovation': India’s medicine problem
~ Britain's energy price cap left many people confused – especially Conservative voters
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter