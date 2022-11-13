Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Climate change and wildlife: 3 studies that reveal the devastating toll on Africa's animals

By Moina Spooner, Assistant Editor
Share this article
Climate change has produced a number of threats to wildlife. Over time, changing rainfall patterns have transformed habitats and forced animals to move. Increasing temperatures are causing mass die-off events during heat waves and making it hard for animals to find food.

Drought is recurringThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ South Africa is hooked on fossil fuels: how it got here and how it can get out
~ COP27 shines light on civil liberties in Egypt, but it'll take work to achieve real freedom
~ Secretary-General upholds the importance of a single global economy
~ Loss and Damage in the Caribbean: We see it, we feel it, we know it
~ Community resistance in the Isthmus of Tehuantepec
~ Musk Chaos Raises Serious Rights Concerns Over Twitter
~ ASEAN leaders give 'in-principle' support for Timor-Leste's membership. What does this actually mean?
~ How the global energy crisis is pressuring countries at the UN climate summit – while some race to renewables, others plan more natural gas production
~ City raises Bolsonaro flag amid suffocating smoke from Amazon fires
~ Innu-aitun culture and identity at risk
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter