Human Rights Observatory

Egypt: Arrests over calls for protests during COP27 expose reality of human rights crisis

By Amnesty International
The Egyptian authorities’ arrest of hundreds of people in the past two weeks alone in connection to calls for protests during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP27), is a reminder of the grim reality of Egypt’s policy of mass arbitrary detention to crush dissent, Amnesty International said. At least 151 detainees are currently being investigated […] The post Egypt: Arrests over calls for protests during COP27 expose reality of human rights crisis appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
