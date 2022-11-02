Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ebola in Uganda: lessons from COVID show that heavy-handed lockdowns may be a bad idea

By Astrid R.N. Haas, Fellow, Infrastructure Institute, School of Cities, University of Toronto
Share this article
Lockdown measures may stop the spread of the virus. But they can also lead to a larger and more protracted public health crisis in the form of deprivation and hunger.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Guns at voting sites have long sparked fears of intimidation and violence – yet few states ban their presence
~ Lesotho’s election brought change. Six things needed to promote peace and democracy
~ Brazil election: what I saw on the streets made me cautiously optimistic
~ South Africa's dance music craze, amapiano, could conquer the world – if its stars step up
~ Ethiopia-Tigray war: expert insights into two years of conflict and its devastating consequences
~ A Nepali migrant learns the language of overseas work
~ Audacity of Imagination: The Power of Education and Youth Participation at the Climate Justice Camp
~ Afghanistan: ICC Prosecutor must seize opportunity to investigate all parties to the Afghan conflict
~ Misdirected outrage over U.S. actress Lala Anthony wearing a Carnival costume for Halloween was pretty scary
~ Uncharted Brain: Decoding Dementia – introducing a new podcast series
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter