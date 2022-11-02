Tolerance.ca
Nigeria: Displacement Camp Closures Worsen Suffering

By Human Rights Watch
A woman carries her belongings at the Bakassi camp in Maiduguri, Nigeria on November 30, 2021, as residents vacate the camp ahead of the Borno State government's closure of all internally displaced person camps. © 2021 Audu Marte / AFP via Getty Images The decision by Nigeria's Borno State to shut down its camps for people displaced by the Boko Haram conflict has pushed over 200,000 people into deeper suffering and destitution Borno State is harming hundreds of thousands of displaced people already living in precarious conditions to advance a dubious agenda to wean…


© Human Rights Watch -
