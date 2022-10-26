Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Without free-to-air, we wouldn't have Doctor Who in the archives. What will we lose when it moves to Disney?

By Marcus Harmes, Professor in Pathways Education, University of Southern Queensland
The announcement the BBC will move the global streaming of Doctor Who from free to air channels to Disney+ will change the viewing habits for millions of people internationally.

In Australia, Doctor Who will be removed from the ABC, in New Zealand from the New Zealand Broadcasting Corporation, and in America from BBC America.

According to reports, the BBC and Disney+ are thrilled with the deal. The show’s chief…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
