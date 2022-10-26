Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Slovakia: Solidarity march planned after two LGBTI people killed in Bratislava

By Amnesty International
Following the brutal killing of two people outside an LGBTI bar in Bratislava on 12 October, numerous organizations are organizing a demonstration tomorrow to express solidarity with Slovakia's LGBTI community. Amnesty International will be participating in the solidarity march, and is also calling on the Slovakian authorities to take urgent measures to ensure justice for


© Amnesty International -
