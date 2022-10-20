Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria: Two years on, more than 40 #EndSARS protesters still languishing in jail

By Amnesty International
Two years after the #EndSARS protests, over 40 protesters are still languishing in prisons across Nigeria, Amnesty International said today, while panels set up to investigate police impunity have failed to deliver justice to hundreds of victims of police brutality.  Amnesty International has found that the vast majority of #EndSARS protesters arrested in October 2020 […] The post Nigeria: Two years on, more than 40 #EndSARS protesters still languishing in jail appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International
