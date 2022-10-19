Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iraq: Iran Attacks Kill Civilians in Kurdistan Region

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A member of an Iranian opposition party based in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq lies injured on a hospital bed following Iranian air attacks, September 28, 2022.   © 2022 Ismael Adnan/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images (London) – Some of the attacks by Iranian Revolutionary Guards on Iranian opposition party offices in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq in late September struck towns and villages where the parties were not carrying out any military activity, according to local residents, Human Rights Watch said today. According to media reports, the attacks killed at least 16 people,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
