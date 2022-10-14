Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Uganda: Scrap draconian law aimed at suppressing freedom of expression online

By Amnesty International
A bill signed into law by Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on 13 October to severely restrict freedom of expression online will be weaponized against critics, including political opponents, and must be immediately reversed, Amnesty International said today. "This piece of legislation threatens the right to freedom of expression online, including the right to receive and


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


