Human Rights Observatory

Ecuador: Militarization of public security poses a threat to human rights

By Amnesty International
On 12 September this year, President Guillermo Lasso presented Ecuadorian citizens with a series of eight questions on public security, strengthening democracy and the environment in order to promote a citizens’ consultation in 2023 that could lead to constitutional reforms. This week, Ecuador’s Constitutional Court will carry out a constitutional review of the questions, the […] The post Ecuador: Militarization of public security poses a threat to human rights appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


