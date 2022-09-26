Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

ICC Starts Trial against Central African Republic Rebel Leader

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Mahamat Said Abdel Kani during the confirmation of charges at the pre-trial chamber of the International Criminal Court on October 12, 2021. © ICC-CPI Today, the trial of Mahamat Said Abdel Kani, a former Seleka commander in the Central African Republic, began before International Criminal Court (ICC). Said is facing charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity, many of which are said to have occurred at the Central Office for the Repression of Banditry (Office Central de Répression du Banditisme, or “OCRB”) in the capital Bangui, between April and November 2013.…


