Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Giorgia Meloni and the return of fascism: how Italy got here

By George Newth, Lecturer in Italian Politics, University of Bath
Share this article
The rise of far right politician Giorgia Meloni has left many outside Italy asking how her brand of what many argue is fascism can achieve such prominence in a country that has experienced life under the dictatorship of Benito Mussolini. The answer can be traced back to a recent normalisation of reactionary politics.

In truth the existence of a far-right government in Italy is not entirely without precedent in the post-war era. Between 1994 and 2011 a speciously…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The wolf is being targeted and killed in North Macedonia
~ How not to tell customers their data is at risk: the perils of the Optus approach
~ Uhuru Kenyatta failed to turn Kenya into as big an international player as he could -- here's why
~ Viet Nam: Imprisoned activist ‘beaten and shackled’
~ VIDEO: Albanese to attend Abe funeral next week; integrity legislation to go to parliament
~ Energy crisis: why government support for businesses could harm the economy in the long run
~ Indonesia: Hope for Justice in 2014 Papua Massacre
~ Songbirds with unique colours are more likely to be traded as pets – new research
~ Should I give my teen alcohol? Just a sip, the whole can, or none at all?
~ A UN-backed tribunal on Khmer Rouge crimes just confirmed the conviction of key leader Khieu Samphan. What now?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter