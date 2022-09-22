Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hosting the FIFA World Cup brings benefits. But not as many as politicians claim

By Johan Fourie, Professor, Department of Economics, Stellenbosch University
Maria Santana Gallego, Associate Professor, Universitat de les Illes Balears
The World Cup kicks off on 20 November, when Qatar will host Ecuador in the opening match. It will conclude on 18 December when the final will be played in the 80 000-seater Lusail Iconic Stadium. In the intervening weeks the world’s attention will be on Qatar, the smallest country by land area ever to host the event. Having faced much criticism ever since winning the bid, it is likely that Qatar would want to impress. Expect the spectacular.

But Qatar will not just be on every TV or mobile…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


