Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Survey shows Brexit vote has undermined support for the United Kingdom's union

By John Curtice, Senior Research Fellow, National Centre for Social Research, and Professor of Politics, University of Strathclyde
King Charles’s decision to visit all four corners of the UK in the first week of his reign has highlighted the fact that question marks hang over the future of the union.

The argument about the Northern Ireland Protocol reflects, in part, concern within both the UK government and the unionist community that the introduction of checks on goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland (and the absence of any such checks…The Conversation


