Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

England To End LBQ+ Discrimination in Access to Fertility Services

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Amandine Giraud and her wife Laurene Corral with their children conceived with fertility assistance in Paris, France, where lesbian couples and single women have access to medically assisted reproductive services, September 2018.     © Christian Hartmann / Reuters The British government has committed to a 10-year strategy to end discrimination against “female same-sex couples” seeking fertility services. The first ever Women’s Health Strategy For England, published by the UK’s Department of Health and Social Care, includes language supporting reproductive rights for…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ US politicians tweet far more misinformation than those in the UK and Germany – new research
~ USA: Torture and other ill-treatment of Haitian asylum seekers is rooted in anti-Black racism
~ Cambodia: Verdict against former Khmer Rouge head of state upheld as tribunal nears end
~ Queen Elizabeth II through the Arab prism
~ How Victorian Labor's failure on upper house electoral reform undermines democracy
~ Putin plays the annexation card, pushing the war in Ukraine into a dangerous new phase
~ New York's $250 million lawsuit against Donald Trump is the beginning, not end, of this case – a tax lawyer explains what's at stake
~ Athletes, Fans Demand Remedy for Migrant Worker Abuses in Qatar
~ Governments' use of automated decision-making systems reflects systemic issues of injustice and inequality
~ Why major Canadian railways must no longer be permitted to police themselves
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter