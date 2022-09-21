Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Canada: Nova Scotia To End Immigration Detention in Jails

By Human Rights Watch
(Halifax) – Nova Scotia’s confirmation that it will terminate its immigration detention contract with the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is another win for migrant and refugee rights, Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International Canada said today. The move follows a landmark decision by British Columbia on July 21 to terminate its own contract with the border agency.   Click to expand Image The photo says "WIN! Nova Scotia become Second Canadian Province to End Immigration Detention in its Jails." At the bottom left of the image is an icon of a maple leaf next to "Welcome to Canada."…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


