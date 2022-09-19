Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Akin Mabogunje: Nigerian urban geographer who mapped the origin and trends of African cities

By Basirat Oyalowo, Senior Lecturer/Researcher in Housing, Real Estate and Sustainability, University of Lagos
I was introduced to Professor Akin Mabogunje’s work when I joined the Department of Estate Management at the University of Lagos in 2011. As a new junior lecturer, I had to read the key text being used by my course leader. It was here that I first encountered Mabogunje’s work on urbanisation in Nigeria.

I never met Mabogunje, who died in Lagos on 4 August 2022 at the age of 90. And though my first experience of his work was not as a student, today his writings play a key part in what my…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation


