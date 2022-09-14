Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

EU: Council must act on European Parliament report of worsening human rights in Hungary

By Amnesty International
Today, the European Parliament holds a debate on a report showing that human rights have deteriorated in Hungary since the EU Parliament triggered Article 7 procedures against the country for serious breaches of EU values. Responding to the debate, Eve Geddie, Director of Amnesty International’s EU office, said: “The alarm bell rung by the European […] The post EU: Council must act on European Parliament report of worsening human rights in Hungary appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


