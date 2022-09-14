Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A Devastating Burning Season for the Brazilian Amazon

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Fire consumes land deforested by cattle farmers ranchers near Novo Progresso, Para Pará State, Brazil, August 2020. © 2022 AP/Andre Penner There were more fires in the Brazilian Amazon during the first week of September this year than in all of September 2021. Last month, fires were the worst in a decade. It is amounting to a devastating burning season for the world’s largest rainforest. Fire is not natural in the Amazon’s wet ecosystem, rather it is often part of the deforestation process. Deforestation in the Amazon is overwhelmingly illegal. Illegally deforested…


