Human Rights Observatory

Landmark Prosecution of Iranian Official Gives Diaspora Hope

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People react to the verdict of Hamid Noury, a former Iranian official sentenced to life in prison, outside the Stockholm District Court, Sweden on July 14, 2022. © 2022 Chris Anderson, REUTERS © Earlier this summer, crowds of Iranians stood outside a Stockholm court anticipating a verdict. Inside, Hamid Noury, a former Iranian official, was convicted of war crimes and murder for his role in the mass execution of political prisoners in Iran in 1988. For many Iranians abroad, this was a moment of relief, validation, and recognition that never seemed possible. The 1988…


© Human Rights Watch -


