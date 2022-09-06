Tolerance.ca
Afghanistan: ISIS Group Targets Religious Minorities

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People put flowers outside a school the day after a deadly attack, Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, May 9, 2021.  © AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib (New York) – The Islamic State of Khorasan Province (ISKP), the Islamic State’s (ISIS) affiliate in Afghanistan, has repeatedly attacked Hazaras and other religious minorities at their mosques, schools, and workplaces, Human Rights Watch said today. The Taliban authorities have done little to protect these communities from suicide bombings and other unlawful attacks or to provide necessary medical care and other assistance to victims…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


