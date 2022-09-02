Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pakistan floods: what role did climate change play?

By Ben Clarke, DPhil Candidate in Environmental Research, University of Oxford
Friederike Otto, Senior lecturer, Imperial College London
Luke Harrington, Senior Lecturer in Climate Change, University of Waikato
Share this article
Pakistan is experiencing the most devastating and widespread floods in its history, with the country’s climate minister saying waters have reached across a third of the nation.

The growing tally of impacts is dire. More than 1,100 people have been killed, a million homes have been destroyed…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Cost of living: four ways to stop banks and companies using complex maths against you
~ How the Premier League's wealth funded a revolution in training technology
~ UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here's why
~ Why defusing 'carbon bombs' offers a promising new agenda for tackling climate change
~ Modern slavery: how a drama project in Ghana educates communities through the stories of survivors
~ Five problems that could slow supplies of food, computers, cars and other goods this winter
~ Judicial diversity in the UK is in decline – here's why that is a problem
~ School-Related Sexual Violence Cases at Alarming Levels in Ecuador
~ As countries ranging from Indonesia to Mexico aim to attract digital nomads, locals say 'not so fast'
~ America is in the middle of a labor mobilization moment – with self-organizers at Starbucks, Amazon, Trader Joe's and Chipotle behind the union drive
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter