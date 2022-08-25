Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why 'mercy' killing wild animals is so controversial

By Ellen Deelen, PhD Candidate, Centre for Sustainable Animal Stewardship, Utrecht University
Franck Meijboom, Associate Professor and Head of CenSAS, Utrecht University
Two wild animals that strayed from their ordinary habitats and into close proximity to humans were recently killed in high-profile cases. The life of Freya the walrus was ended by officials in Oslo on August 14 2022, reportedly because the animal posed a threat to humans. Four days earlier, the life of a beluga whale that had strayed into…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


