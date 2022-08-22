Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sri Lanka: Protesters must not be detained under the draconian anti-terror law

By Amnesty International
Share this article
Responding to reports that Wasantha Mudalige, the convener of Inter University Students’ Federation, Galwewa Siridhamma Thero, the convener of Inter University Bhikku Federation, and Hashantha Jawantha Gunathilake, member of the Kelaniya University Students’ Union, who were arrested on 18 and 19 August, are being detained under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA), Yamini Mishra, Amnesty […] The post Sri Lanka: Protesters must not be detained under the draconian anti-terror law appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


More
~ The Conversation goes deeper, here's how
~ Virtual reality, autonomous weapons and the future of war: military tech startup Anduril comes to Australia
~ Hong Kong: 47 Lawmakers, Activists Face Unfair Trial
~ 'Use it or lose it' – getting NDIS funding is only half the battle for participants
~ Like Grand Designs but naughty: Netflix's How To Build A Sex Room brings kink and sex positivity into the mainstream
~ Frozen in time, we've become blind to ways to build sustainability into our urban heritage
~ Luke Carman, the circle of life, and the world as an ecstatic masterpiece
~ Striking firefighters are calling for systemic change, but are their demands too hot to handle for NZ employment law?
~ Jay Carmichael's gay love story set in conservative 1950s Australia intrigues, but fails to convince
~ An Ode To My Grandmother: remaking the past using oral histories, theatre and music
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter